The 20 highest-paying tech companies in America

Silicon Valley’s stratospheric tech salaries are higher than ever — if you can believe it.

That’s according to a Glassdoor report out Wednesday called the “25 Highest Paying Companies in America for 2017,” which features 20 tech-related companies.

The high-paying tech companies are led by the virtualized computing company VMWare, big data enterprise software business Splunk, and software and engineering services company Cadence Design Systems. Every tech company on the list pays the average employee between $2,000 and $15,000 more in total compensation than they did in 2016.

Taken together, those salaries far surpass pay in many other industries in the US. The lowest-paying tech company on Glassdoor’s list, the content delivery service Akamai, pays the average employee $121,000 in annual base compensation — more than twice the average American employee’s salary of $49,000 a year.

Here are the 20 tech companies that made Glassdoor’s list ranked in descending order:

VMware (VMW)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 3

Median Total Compensation: $167,050

Median Base Compensation: $136,750

Splunk (SPLK)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 4

Median Total Compensation: $161,010

Median Base Compensation: $132,500

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 5

Median Total Compensation: $156,702

Median Base Compensation: $141,202

Google (GOOG, GOOGL)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 6

Median Total Compensation: $155,250

Median Base Compensation: $120,000

Facebook (FB)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 7

Median Total Compensation: $155,000

Median Base Compensation: $130,000

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 8

Median Total Compensation: $154,000

Median Base Compensation: $150,000

Amazon Lab126 (AMZN)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 10

Median Total Compensation: $152,800

Median Base Compensation: $130,400

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 11

Median Total Compensation: $150,000

Median Base Compensation: $138,500

LinkedIn

Rank on Glassdoor list: 12

Median Total Compensation: $150,000

Median Base Compensation: $127,000

Salesforce (CRM)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 13

Median Total Compensation: $150,000

Median Base Compensation: $120,000

Dimension Data

Rank on Glassdoor list: 14

Median Total Compensation: $150,000

Median Base Compensation: $110,000

Synopsys (SNPS)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 15

Median Total Compensation: $148,000

Median Base Compensation: $130,000

Informatica

Rank on Glassdoor list: 16

Median Total Compensation: $147,400

Median Base Compensation: $125,000

Broadcom

Rank on Glassdoor list: 18

Median Total Compensation: $145,025

Median Base Compensation: $130,000

Microsoft (MSFT)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 19

Median Total Compensation: $144,000

Median Base Compensation: $127,000

Walmart eCommerce (WMT)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 20

Median Total Compensation: $143,500

Median Base Compensation: $124,900

Twitter (TWTR)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 22

Median Total Compensation: $142,000

Median Base Compensation: $125,000

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 23

Median Total Compensation: $140,555

Median Base Compensation: $125,000

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 24

Median Total Compensation: $140,020

Median Base Compensation: $124,700

Akamai (AKAM)

Rank on Glassdoor list: 25

Median Total Compensation: $140,000

Median Base Compensation: $121,000

