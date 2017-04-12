The 20 highest-paying tech companies in America

Silicon Valley’s stratospheric tech salaries are higher than ever — if you can believe it.
That’s according to a Glassdoor report out Wednesday called the “25 Highest Paying Companies in America for 2017,” which features 20 tech-related companies.
The high-paying tech companies are led by the virtualized computing company VMWare, big data enterprise software business Splunk, and software and engineering services company Cadence Design Systems. Every tech company on the list pays the average employee between $2,000 and $15,000 more in total compensation than they did in 2016.
Taken together, those salaries far surpass pay in many other industries in the US. The lowest-paying tech company on Glassdoor’s list, the content delivery service Akamai, pays the average employee $121,000 in annual base compensation — more than twice the average American employee’s salary of $49,000 a year.
Here are the 20 tech companies that made Glassdoor’s list ranked in descending order:
Rank on Glassdoor list: 3
Median Total Compensation: $167,050
Median Base Compensation: $136,750
Rank on Glassdoor list: 4
Median Total Compensation: $161,010
Median Base Compensation: $132,500
Rank on Glassdoor list: 5
Median Total Compensation: $156,702
Median Base Compensation: $141,202
Rank on Glassdoor list: 6
Median Total Compensation: $155,250
Median Base Compensation: $120,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 7
Median Total Compensation: $155,000
Median Base Compensation: $130,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 8
Median Total Compensation: $154,000
Median Base Compensation: $150,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 10
Median Total Compensation: $152,800
Median Base Compensation: $130,400
Rank on Glassdoor list: 11
Median Total Compensation: $150,000
Median Base Compensation: $138,500
Rank on Glassdoor list: 12
Median Total Compensation: $150,000
Median Base Compensation: $127,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 13
Median Total Compensation: $150,000
Median Base Compensation: $120,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 14
Median Total Compensation: $150,000
Median Base Compensation: $110,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 15
Median Total Compensation: $148,000
Median Base Compensation: $130,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 16
Median Total Compensation: $147,400
Median Base Compensation: $125,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 18
Median Total Compensation: $145,025
Median Base Compensation: $130,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 19
Median Total Compensation: $144,000
Median Base Compensation: $127,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 20
Median Total Compensation: $143,500
Median Base Compensation: $124,900
Rank on Glassdoor list: 22
Median Total Compensation: $142,000
Median Base Compensation: $125,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 23
Median Total Compensation: $140,555
Median Base Compensation: $125,000
Rank on Glassdoor list: 24
Median Total Compensation: $140,020
Median Base Compensation: $124,700
Rank on Glassdoor list: 25
Median Total Compensation: $140,000
Median Base Compensation: $121,000
JP Mangalindan is a senior correspondent for Yahoo Finance covering the intersection of tech and business. Follow him on Twitter or Facebook.
