7 ways Facebook tried to copy Snapchat

For all its ingenuity, Facebook (FB) still has one serious achilles heel: Snap (SNAP).

Ever since Snap reportedly spurned a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook back in 2013, the social network has unleashed a slew of features and services that appear to be inspired by Snapchat’s core mission of ephemeral messaging or based upon a particular Snapchat feature.

Just last week, Facebook rolled out a Messenger Day, a new Snapchat Stories-like feature that lets Messenger users string together a series of photos and video, apply layers of texts and filters, and show them off atop the Messenger app. Messenger Day followed several months after Instagram, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app with 600 million monthly users, targeted Snap head-on last August with Instagram Stories, a feature that also very closely resembles Snapchat’s own My Story feature.

Facebook has had no qualms admitting where its design inspiration comes from. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom was the first to admit in a series of interviews around the time Instagram Stories launched that Instagram Stories’ striking similarity to Snapchat was no mere coincidence. Rather, as he told TechCrunch, Snapchat deserved “all the credit.”

“Facebook and Snapchat are in an arms race, which exposes the vulnerabilities of both companies,” Susan Etlinger, a tech industry analyst for the San Francisco-based Altimeter Group, told Yahoo Finance. “Facebook needs Snapchat-like features to prove its relevance to younger users, while Snapchat keeps pushing features to sustain its growth. The danger is that both companies get distracted from the bigger picture: how to stay meaningful in an increasingly fragmented digital world.”

Here then, is a cheat sheet to the many ways Facebook has aped Snapchat so far:

Poke





Early Facebook members may remember the original “poke” feature: that ability to virtually nudge other users. But in December 2012, Facebook tried reviving the idea as the name of an app roundly criticized for being a Snapchat rip-off. Users of the Poke app could poke each other and send photos and messages that “self-destruct,” or disappear after 1-10 seconds. Nearly as quickly as it hit No. 1 in Apple’s App Store on Day One, it fell out of the Top 50. Less than a year and a half later, Facebook shut down Poke entirely.

Slingshot





Launched in June 2014 — roughly a month after Facebook killed Poke — Slingshot was another standalone app designed by the social network to capture some of Snapchat’s magic. The free app, which was available for iOS and Android, let users snap a photo or video, mark it up with some colorful drawings as one does on Snapchat, caption it with big white text, then fire it off to friends.

The twist: a user couldn’t view an incoming photo, or “shot,” sent by a friend until they fired back a “shot” to the sender. Unfortunately, Facebook users just couldn’t be bothered, and the social network shuttered Slingshot, as well, by the end of 2015.

Facebook Messenger camera filters





