9 great jobs for people who want to save the planet

If you're interested in finding a job in science, agriculture or other earth-focused fields, you're in luck. Sectors like energy, environmental science and biology are growing rapidly, creating greater demand for workers with backgrounds in science, data or technology.

Future-focused billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are betting big on companies with an environmental focus, and professions related to science and the environment are projected to add new jobs at or faster than the average U.S. job growth rate, 7 percent, over the coming decade.

What's more, many of these jobs pay well, with salaries upwards of $60,000.

"Heightened public interest in the hazards facing the environment," the BLS reports, "as well as the increasing demands placed on the environment by population growth, is expected to spur demand" for various environmental jobs.

Thinking about joining the rapidly-growing workforce of planet savers? Here are nine jobs to consider:

9. Agricultural and food scientists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 5 percent or 1,900 jobs

Salary: $62,470

According to the BLS: "Agricultural and food scientists research ways to improve the efficiency and safety of agricultural establishments and products."

8. Urban and regional planners

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 6 percent or 2,400 jobs

Salary: $68,220

According to the BLS: "Urban and regional planners develop land use plans and programs that help create communities, accommodate population growth and revitalize physical facilities in towns, cities, counties and metropolitan areas."

7. Hydrologists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 7 percent or 500 jobs

Salary: $75,530

According to the BLS: "Hydrologists study how water moves across and through the Earth's crust. They use their expertise to solve problems in the areas of water quality or availability."

6. Conservation scientists and foresters

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 7 percent or 2,700 jobs

Salary: $60,220

According to the BLS: "Conservation scientists and foresters manage the overall land quality of forests, parks, rangelands and other natural resources."

5. Biochemists and biophysicists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 8 percent or 2,800 jobs

Salary: $82,150

According to the BLS: "Biochemists and biophysicists study the chemical and physical principles of living things and of biological processes, such as cell development, growth, heredity and disease."

4. Atmospheric scientists and meteorologists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 9 percent or 1,100 jobs

Salary: $89,820 per year

According to the BLS: "Atmospheric scientists study the weather and climate, and how those conditions affect human activity and the earth in general."

3. Geoscientists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 10 percent or 3,800 jobs

Salary: $89,700 per year

According to the BLS: "Geoscientists study the physical aspects of the Earth, such as its composition, structure and processes, to learn about its past, present and future."

2. Environmental scientists and specialists

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 11 percent or 10,200 jobs

Salary: $67,460

According to the BLS: "Environmental scientists and specialists use their knowledge of the natural sciences to protect the environment and human health. They may clean up polluted areas, advise policymakers or work with industry to reduce waste."

1. Environmental engineers

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 12 percent or 6,800 jobs

Salary: $84,560

According to the BLS: "Environmental engineers use the principles of engineering, soil science, biology and chemistry to develop solutions to environmental problems. They are involved in efforts to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health and water and air pollution control."

In addition to these jobs, there are more positions for people interested in the environment, such as a general operations manager for a sustainability organization or a transportation manager for a city.

