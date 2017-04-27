Alexandria Continues to Extend Mineralized Vein Sets with Assays up to 22.40 g/t Gold over 1.25 Meters at Orenada Zone 4

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2017 / Alexandria Minerals Corporation (AZX.V) (ALXDF) (FSE:A9D) ("AZX" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the assay results from 3 recent drill holes at Orenada Zone 4 which enlarge the size of the shallow gold vein sets, with assay results up to 22.40 g/t over 1.25 meters.

Highlights

One b elow- p it depth expansion hole on the west deepens the vein sets by 50 meters at shallow depth s : 2.04 g/t Au over 25.55 meters, including , including 14.40 g/t gold over 1.00 meter , and separately 5.22 g/t gold over 5.98 meters, including 8. 41 g/t gold over 1.30 meters ;

Two Eastern step-out holes intersect high grades also at shallow depths adding 100 meters of strike length to the vein sets: 3.56 g/t gold over 11.40 meters including 1 4.83 g/t gold over 2.00 meters, and separately 16.00 g/t gold over 1.00 meter ;

The results extend the high-grade vein sets along strike to 7 00 meters in length as defined by ass ays;

A total of 35 holes have been drilled this winter at Zone 4, over a strike length of 1,100 meters, for a total of 9,100 meters; assays are pending for 24 holes.

Eric Owens, President and CEO of Alexandria, stated, "These results are important as they continue to expand the vein sets and affirm the continuity of gold mineralization within the veins that we have seen in our drill holes over a 1,100 meter strike length. We are anticipating a regular stream of assay results in the coming weeks as they become available."

Figure 1. Drill hole location map, Zone 4, superimposed on geology

View photos





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: http://www.accesswire.com/uploads/26421_a1493308213880_28.jpg

Figure 2. Longitudinal section showing recently drilled holes; purple arrows represent completed holes with pending assays

View photos







To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit: http://www.accesswire.com/uploads/26421_a1493308214223_50.jpg

Diamond Drill Hole OAX-17-98 was completed below the open pit, some 300 meters west of hole 92. Hole 98 intersected 4 high-grade veins in the target horizon, which the hole crossed between 100-200 meters depth. High grade intersections include: 3.92 g/t gold over 7.55 meters, including 14.40 g/t gold over 1 meter, and 5.22 g/t gold over 5.80 meters, including 8.41 g/t gold over 1.30 meters. Assays are pending for a further 9 holes completed under the pit, including one hole, DDH OAX-17-101, on the same section as hole 98.

Hole 98 deepens the vein sets beneath the pit by at least 50 meters, and further to the west by 100 meters, relative to previously identified drill hole intersections. Based on assays, such vein sets have been identified over 500 meters along strike in the upper 250 meters depth, to over 700 meters long when deeper zones are included. Visual examination of drill holes with assays still to come suggests the veins continue beyond the holes reported here.

Diamond Drill Holes ("DDH") OAX-17-92 and 94 were drilled roughly 200 meters east of the open pit at Zone 4. They were step-out holes and indicate 100 meters of expansion of the veins to the east into untested areas at shallow levels (less than 250 m deep). Virgin, untested area continues east for another 600 meters to Zone 2, where similar high-grade veins occur.

Read More