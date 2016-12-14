Amazon delivery drones have hit the U.K. skies

Amazon announced it has started trials of its drone delivery service in the U.K. and released this video to show how it works.
The drones are loaded at a fulfillment center in Cambridge. Items are boxed up at the center and put on a conveyor belt, then an Amazon Prime Air drone attaches itself to the box, takes off, and flies out of the center to its destination.
Don’t expect to see these drone deliveries in the U.S. anytime soon. Amazon is still working through flight rules and safety tests.
