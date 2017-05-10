Meet this new apple-picking robot

thiago: It is unbelievably ironic the birth certificate members call the left whiny snowflakes when all Republicans do is whine about everything. Everything is liberal and out to get them and poor Melania and Baron are burdened by daddy being President. wahhhh they never stop crying! All you do is cry and yell the loudest. Never facts. Never ideas You HATE everything. You deflect, you call Obama the Marxist, the Muslim, cry about communism and socialism, when your own party tramples your rights just as much. Cry about the division in America as if you didn't create it, then blame it on Obama. Complain about tax and spend when your party spends just as much. Want the liberals to just lay down for you when you win. Preach compromise and tolerance, when you win. But none of you said anything about compromise or working together the last eight years...until you won. You whine about EVERYTHING. The “liberal media.” The “liberal” education system. Now the FBI, which you liked a minute ago because of Hillary emails, but now they are investigating something Trump, they must be liberal and crooked! The CIA. I mean do you clowns ever stop crying about stuff? The war on Christmas, not even a real thing. The fake news. The war on Christians. Giving LGBT rights. Getting health-care. Saturday Night Live of all things. The rigged election, before the election. Not a peep since about rigged election. Regulation, as if that isn't why you breathe clean air and have clean water, etc. Somehow the military not getting enough. Even though a 2016 audit reveals $6.2 TRILLION cannot be accounted for or pass an audit. Planned Parenthood. Entitlements. The only entitlements are their salaries, benefits, and under the table information our bureaucrats get. Birth certificates. $%^&ing birth certificate?!? Immigrants. You all claim to have jobs, but also immigrants are taking them all?!? Muslims. For people that like “responsibility” you sure have lots of people and things to blame for your failures. Executive orders, unless you are the ones using them. Vacations, unless you are the ones using them. G.W. Used both MORE than Obama, but you won't hear that from you cry babies or your cry baby media. You literally just cried for an entire 8 years...