Apple's AirPods are on sale, but good luck getting them before Christmas

Apple’s funky new wireless AirPods finally went on sale Tuesday after being delayed back in October. And boy do I hope you weren’t expecting to get them for your favorite Apple (AAPL) fan in time for Christmas, because the soonest you can get the $160 headphones through Apple’s website is Jan. 30.

There’s still a chance you’ll be able to score them before the big man comes sliding down the chimney this year, as Apple says it’ll have AirPods at its retail stores, authorized Apple resellers and “select carriers” next week. That’s right, the week before Christmas.

Apple says its AirPods will ship in “limited quantities at launch” and encourages customers to check estimated delivery dates before clicking the purchase button. Stores, though, will receive regular shipments, so you might have the option to grab some if you search hard enough.

Apple’s AirPods were met with a mixed reception when they debuted alongside the company’s headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in September. The headphones feature a receiver so you can use them to make hands-free calls and Siri integration lets you control your music without having to pull out your phone.

But using Siri to raise or lower the volume of a song drew the ire of early reviewers. Still, AirPods received praise for how easy they are to pair with your iPhone. Simply pop open the AirPods’ charging case and they’ll instantly detect your handset, so you can start listening in seconds. It’s truly impressive.

The headphones also include built-in sensors that can detect when you place them in your ears, and get up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. Oh, and that charging case holds enough power for an extra 24 hours of use.

If you can’t get your hands on a pair of AirPods before Christmas, there are always other options including Apple’s own Beats X wireless headphones, which go for $150. Or you could just use the headphones that come with your iPhone.

