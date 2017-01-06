Board game raises over $10 million, becomes one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns ever

A board game has raised $10 million on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

It's a cooperative, immersive, tabletop board game in which players struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world peopled with sexy pin-up characters. But still, it's a board game.

The crowdfunding campaign for Kingdom Death: Monster 1.5 launched strong on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. It set Kickstarter records by raising its first million in only 19 minutes , faster than any project ever before on the popular crowdfunding platform.

Currently, with more than $10 million raised and a bit over a day left in the campaign, the game is thefifth most funded project ever to run on Kickstarter. The other top ten highest earning products include Pebble smartwatches, the "coolest cooler," a deluxe travel jacket and a tiny desk toy called a Fidget Cube.

New York City-based game designer and founder of Kingdom Death Adam Poots is, unsurprisingly, excited. Earlier today, he announced to his campaign backers, "I am f---ing pumped!"

Poots says he has raised double-digit millions because he works hard and follows his passion. Also, he is motivated by the support he feels from his fans.

He tells CNBC, "I attribute my success to all the amazing/terrible Japanese cartoons I've watched that have taught me to never give up, do what's in my my heart and leave the rest to God or fate or whatever, be a genius of hard work and not to believe in myself ... but to believe in the people that believe in me."

Poots expects to be able to deliver all elements of the game by December 2020.

