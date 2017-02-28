Boston Dynamics' new rolling robot is fierce

Meet Handle, Boston Dynamics’ latest “helper” robot.
It’s a two-legged force to be reckoned with that now gets around on wheels.
The company’s previous models were less complex and did not have wheels.
This updated robot was built to carry things, but it looks more like it’s ready to hit the battlefield in the next “Star Wars” flick.
According to the company’s description, Handle, which is 6.5 feet tall, is made up of hydraulic and electric actuators, can jump 4 feet and travel up to 15 miles between charges.
It’s still unclear who Boston Dynamics’ customers will be and how Handle will be used, but it’s still pretty cool to watch.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/27/boston-dynamics-officially-reveals-its-rolling-handle-robot/
