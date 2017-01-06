Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless

Say goodbye to the clunky cords that leave breast-pumping moms stuck to one spot while they pump.



This is the first wearable breast pump that is completely cordless.



It’s called Willow, and it was unveiled at CES 2017.



It tucks inside the bra and works quietly while a mom goes about her day.



The milk is collected in a bag inside the cups, and the device tracks the volume with an app.



Being mobile and hands-free will be a game changer for back-to-work moms everywhere.

