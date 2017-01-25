Build your own mini Lego drone

Kitables has made it possible to build your own remote controlled drone using only Legos and a few basic electronic components.

Each kit includes the Lego frame, a motor set, a receiver board, controller, battery and propeller set.

There’s some minor soldering work required but Kitables says the included instructions will help get your drone off the ground.

For those interested in exploring DIY building without the soldering Kitables offers simpler projects, such as the Lego Wiggle Bot.

The DIY Mini Drone Kit is currently available on Kitables’ Kickstarter page for $50 and is estimated to ship to backers as soon as April.

Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kitables/diy-mini-lego-drone-kit?ref=category

