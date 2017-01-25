Build your own mini Lego drone

Kitables has made it possible to build your own remote controlled drone using only Legos and a few basic electronic components.
Each kit includes the Lego frame, a motor set, a receiver board, controller, battery and propeller set.
There’s some minor soldering work required but Kitables says the included instructions will help get your drone off the ground.
For those interested in exploring DIY building without the soldering Kitables offers simpler projects, such as the Lego Wiggle Bot.
The DIY Mini Drone Kit is currently available on Kitables’ Kickstarter page for $50 and is estimated to ship to backers as soon as April.
Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kitables/diy-mini-lego-drone-kit?ref=category
More from Yahoo Tech:
Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code
This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer
Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home
Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink
Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless
The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing
Netflix has just helped improve your commute
Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game
Your next food delivery order could come from a robot
You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do
This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage
You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM
Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting
You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish
Amazon offers special deals through Alexa
WhatsApp video calling is finally hereSold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay
You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone
Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night
New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go
1.4k