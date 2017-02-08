Building blocks that will turn Legos into smart toys

Circuit Cubes are promising to bring your kid’s toys to life. They are electronic building blocks that can add sound, motion, light and sensors to any creation.

The cubes magnetically snap together and are transparent so kids can see the electronic components in action.

The smart blocks are compatible with Legos and anything else your child chooses to create with, like ordinary toys or household items like milk cartons.

The co-founders are longtime educators whose goal is to get kids to learn as they are having fun.

Circuit Cubes are available now for preorder at tenkalabs.com/reserve-your-kit/.

