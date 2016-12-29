The Pogie Awards: The best ideas in technology for 2016

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen! Please find your seats and silence your phones… it’s time now for the 12th annual Pogie Awards!

This time of year, the web teems with “best products of the year” articles. But the Pogie awards are different.

These are awards for the best feature ideas within products—even if the products themselves aren’t so hot. The point is to celebrate the inspiration that struck some designer or engineer—and to hail that idea’s successful journey out of committee, past the lawyers, and into the hands of the public.

So what were the best ideas in tech of 2016?

The envelopes, please!

The Bright Idea Award

The Smart Charge light bulb is an LED bulb, and that’s a great start. In other words, it lasts practically forever, and uses very little power. It’s the size of a normal bulb, so you can screw it into any lamp or fixture.

Its big idea? In case of a power failure, this bulb stays on. It’s got its own battery backup. When the power’s out, this bulb behaves exactly as it always has, for a total of four more hours of light. (The battery recharges whenever the power isn’t out.) You’ve performed your last frantic hunt for a working flashlight.

View photos The Smart Charge light bulb stays on even in a power failure.

But here’s where your mind will fall apart: You can still turn this bulb on and off from the wall switch, even when the power is out.

How the—??

(It has something to do with checking the impedance of your house’s wiring. All I know is that the bulb doesn’t come on unless there’s at least one non-smart appliance on the same circuit, like a normal lightbulb.)

The Sharp Focus Award

Next up: The Sharp Focus Award. This year, the award goes to a strange, lovely little feature of the iPhone 7 Plus: Portrait Mode.

The 7 Plus has two camera lenses: one wider angle, one a 2X zoom. Clever software lets you blend the zoom to any degree between them (or, using digital zooming, go all the way up to 10X).

But the two-lens setup has a second benefit: It lets the camera tell the foreground subject apart from its background. And with that knowledge, the phone can create a soft blurry-background look, like what you see in professional portraits.

View photos Blurry background brought to you by iPhone 7 Plus.

Now, the blur in this case is not optically created, the way an SLR makes it. It’s created with software—a glorified Photoshop filter.

And Apple’s (AAPL) not the first company to try it. Some Samsung phones, years ago, offered a similar feature. But without dual lenses, those phones didn’t have great luck distinguishing the subject from its background, and you often wound up with hideous “leaking” of the blurriness effect.

Apple’s effect on the other hand, generally looks fantastic, even when the outline of the subject is complex (like frizzy hair).

As long as the distance is right and the light is good, the results are fantastic.

One for the Kids Award

We move on now to the One for the Kids Award.

Booster seats for kids are kind of big and frustrating—basically, they’re not portable. Every time your kid gets in a taxi or a rental car or another family’s car, guess what? No booster seat.

But the MiFold booster seat is so small, you can carry it anywhere. Instead of lifting the kid up, it pulls the seatbelt down, achieving the same safety effect without the bulk.

View photos The MiFold folding booster seat in its opened-up position.

