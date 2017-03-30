The Fitbit Alta HR band is the least dorky fitness band you can buy

Yes, we know we should move more, sleep better, eat right. But unless you’re wearing a fitness tracker, the results of your efforts are essentially invisible. Trackers keep your progress in your face, a benevolent Little Brother always cheering you on.

That’s especially true of the new Fitbit Alta HR ($150), a spectacular little device that reviewers are already calling the best fitness tracker ever.

View photos The Fitbit Alta HR: The world’s slimmest heart-tracking band. More

I’m among them. This amazingly thin, stylish band smoothly and reliably tracks your steps, calories, and sleep. You can swap it onto other bands of different colors and materials. Its battery lasts a full week. Its companion app is terrific.

Above all, the Alta HR is the slimmest tracker ever made with continuous heart-rate tracking. That, really, is the headline. (The original Alta didn’t have heart-rate monitoring.)

Why we care about heart rate

Heart rate is an important indicator of your overall metabolism, how efficiently you’re exercising, and how healthy your heart is overall (your resting heart rate). The Alta uses your pulse data to produce more accurate calorie-burn statistics, too.

And for the first time in a Fitbit, the heart data also informs the sleep data. When you wake in the morning, you can actually see a graph of your sleep cycles, with explanations of how to interpret them.

View photos The heart-rate data is useful for more accurate sleep-stage graphs. More

For example, your heart tends to beat the most steadily when you’re in deep sleep, which is tied to memory, learning, and physical recovery. Its rate is much more variable during REM (rapid eye-movement) sleep, which helps with memory and mood. Light sleep, which helps restore you mentally and physically, is in between. Fitibit’s software combines your pulse information with your movement data to determine what phase of sleep you’re in.

Better yet, the app soon begins to offer you daily observations about your particular sleep and activity habits (above, right). “You got 20 minutes more sleep on days you ran, versus days you didn’t,” it might say. Life and health coaching, yours free.

View photos It took Fitbit Inc. two years—and the creation of its own sleep lab—to develop this feature. More

These improved sleep features will be coming soon to other Fitbits that have heartbeat sensors.

What isn’t new

What’s new in the Alta HR are the heart sensor, the better battery, and a much improved buckle (rather than the fussy pegs-and-holes clasp of the previous Alta).

View photos One, two, buckle my band. More

The rest of the Alta HR story should be familiar to Fitbit fans. For example:

A superior app. The Fitbit app is a model of infographics. They should use it in “How to present a lot of information without becoming un-navigable” classes. With a tap or two, you can reveal your sleep, steps, calories, activity, food, and water stats for today (or by the week, month, or year).

View photos The Fitbit app is full of clearly presented data—about you. More