Inside the birth of a $1 million Kickstarter campaign

Kickstarter.com, as you may know, lets inventors present their ideas to the public, in hopes of raising enough money to move forward with production. The genius of it is that the creators make their pitches directly to consumers; the middlemen and the gatekeepers of the manufacturing industry are cut out completely.

Sometimes truly great new products result. Sometimes they flop. But either way, there’s something exhilarating when the potential audience comes along for the ride of creation.

Most people probably think of Kickstarter as a place where tech projects get their start, like Oculus Rift and the Pebble smartwatch (remember that?). But creative projects also thrive there; people often seek funding to make an album, a play, or even a movie or TV show.

I’ve reported on Kickstarter dozens of times, but I’ve never before been part of a Kickstarter campaign—until now.

I’m joining NOVA, the most popular science TV show in America, to host a new, two-hour NOVA special called “Beyond the Elements,” which we hope will air on PBS next year. And we’re hoping to raise the $1 million we need with a Kickstarter campaign.

Why? Because, according to the Association of Public Television Stations, the government supplies only about 27% of public TV’s budget; the rest has to be raised through grants, gifts, and fundraising, which is hard and getting harder. Why not ask the public to help out directly?

Our campaign went live on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and it’s been a fascinating ride. So today, I’m offering you a look of what it’s like to create a Kickstarter campaign—from the inside.

April 4, 2012

“Hunting the Elements” airs on PBS. It’s a two-hour NOVA special that dives into the marvels of the periodic table of the elements. I’m the host. (You can watch it free online.)

Two hours about the elements? It could have been dry as dust. But Chris Schmidt (NOVA executive producer, “Elements” mastermind, and my buddy) had a vision: Use the power of television to show what elements are really all about, as memorably as possible. Pour molten gold on camera. Visit an FBI training facility in New Mexico to detonate a car bomb. Drop raw sodium into water and watch the resulting fireball shoot 25 feet into the sky.

View photos Pouring a gold bar in “Hunting the Elements.” One spill, and it’s $12 million down the drain. More

It’s an amazingly entertaining, informative show.

April 10, 2013

My son comes home from high school to report that his science teacher showed “Hunting the Elements” in class. Suddenly, I’ve got cred among my own kids.

It’s no surprise (the science teacher part, not the cred part); the show has been watched by millions of people, and has become a staple of science classes. I get stopped in airports by gawking teenagers who recognize me. Now that’s novel.

View photos We went to Dubna, Russia, to see the cyclotron where the last few manmade elements were created. More

April 27, 2014

Since 2010, I’ve hosted about 15 NOVA shows. To everyone’s amazement, these episodes have become catnip to children. Something about the combination of authoritative science and my own juvenile sense of humor—I don’t know.

Today, I’m a speaker at the 2014 U.S. Engineering and Science Festival in Washington, D.C. It’s teeming with kids who love science—and their parents. The realization that these shows are doing something, that they’re reaching the next generation…it’s the greatest rush, the greatest sense of purpose, I’ve ever known.

View photos This kid obviously has excellent taste. More

