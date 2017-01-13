I just discovered GeoGuessr, a free mystery game that will show you the world

My son Kell came home from his Tufts winter break bearing a gift: an introduction to Geoguessr.com. This free internet game has actually been around since 2013, but it was new to me—and maybe even to you.

You’ve heard of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Street View, right? Google’s vans have spent the last 16 years driving the world’s streets, capturing 360-degree pictures of the world’s roads. So when you use Street View, you’re clicking along a photographic tour of every American or European road. It’s fantastic for checking out a neighborhood before you visit, seeing how ritzy someone’s neighborhood is, or practicing a trip you’ll have to make.

Well, GeoGuessr, which was written by a Swedish IT consultant named Anton Wallén, is built on top of Street View. When you start the game, it plunks you down—somewhere in the world. Your job is simple: Figure out where you are!

View photos

You’re looking for clues as you move along the road, turn around to look, or zoom in and out, using the arrow keys or the mouse.

Sometimes, you’re plopped down in the proverbial middle of nowhere. An unpaved road through barren fields, empty for many, many miles. How on earth are you supposed to figure out where you are?

Other times, you’ll have some clues right away. Maybe the white lines on the sides of the road are dashed instead of solid, telling you that you’re not in Kansas anymore (or even the United States). Maybe the cars sharing your road have really wide, skinny license plates—clearly a non-North American thing.

Maybe a certain kind of trees, bushes, or crops give you a hint. Sometimes, it’s the architecture of the buildings or the design of the cars that give away the region you’re in.

And occasionally, you strike gold: you spot a navigational sign that identifies the town you’re in, or a nearby one, or at least lets you know what language they speak here.

View photos

Now, you can play GeoGuessr however you like. But in our family, you’re allowed to Google your clues. You can translate a sign, for example, or even look up a phone number or a local political candidate you spot on a poster.

You might think that that kind of research kills the mystery, but it’s not quite that easy. OK, so you find a phone number on a billboard. You find out that it belongs to a plumbing company in an obscure town in Argentina. Well, great. But in GeoGuessr, once you think you know where you are (or you give up), you open a map of the world, zoom in, and click where you think GeoGuessr has dumped you.

View photos

But even if you’ve Googled up the name of the little town, how are you supposed to find that town on the map?

Once you guess, a results screen instantly shows you how close you were. You get 5,000 points if you’re on the nose, 0 points if you’re on the exact opposite side of the world, and anything between, depending on your proximity.

View photos

Read More