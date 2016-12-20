David Pogue's cheap, unexpected tech gifts No. 6: Hidrate Spark



They’re sticking chips into everything these days. Sometimes it makes sense, sometimes it doesn’t.

Well, here’s the Internet of Things water bottle: the Hidrate Spark 2.0. It’s one of several available, actually, but this by far the best.

A beautiful witty app keeps track of how much water you drink from this good-looking bottle, plots it on a graph over time, and shows how you’re doing against friends who also own the bottle. It also shows how much you should be drinking, based on your height and weight, your activity level, the current humidity and altitude, and so on.

Unlike other Bluetooth bottles, this one doesn’t have to be charged every night. It uses a six-month coin battery.

And here’s the best part: If you haven’t been keeping up with your hydration, the bottle reminds you by glowing.

It’s $54 and, alas, sold out everywhere—sorry about that. But keep the Hidrate Spark in mind for the new year, when your resolutions should include “drink more water.”

At least if you care about your skin, sleep, weight, productivity, and resistance to disease.

