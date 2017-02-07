Ditch your backpack for this rolling assistant

Ever wish you had an assistant to help you carry your things? Meet Gita, a stylish and compact robot, designed for exactly that.

At just over two feet tall, the robot can carry up to 40 pounds, and can follow you as you walk, run, bicycle or skateboard through busy city streets.

Simply pack the Gita’s compartment with your belongings, push a button, and you’re ready to go. The Gita tracks you via a special camera-equipped belt that connects to the unit through Wi-Fi.

The robot can even deliver items to waypoints on routes it’s already traveled. A lock on the device ensures that your things will stay secure during their journey.

A price and release date are still to be announced. as the company behind the Gita, Piaggio, maintains that there is still much development and testing to be done.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/04/gita-personal-cargo-robot-hands-on/

