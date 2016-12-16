Pogue’s Basics: Money - Don’t pay for cable while you’re away

Suppose you go away on a vacation. Hey, it could happen.
Or you spend your time in two different homes during the year. Why should you have to pay for cable TV or satellite service while you’re away? You shouldn’t!
Unbeknownst to almost everybody, the cable and satellite companies offer vacation-suspension plans. All you have to do is call to let them know when you’re leaving and when you’re returning — and then stop paying while you’re away!
The plan varies by cable company, but here’s an example: Time Warner lets you suspend for anywhere between 2 and 10 months. You have to pay $5 a month to keep the account open.
Sure beats $100 a month for TV you’re not even there to watch.
