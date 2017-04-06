Don’t throw these sneakers out — you can compost them

Reebok has just announced its Cotton + Corn initiative, which aims to produce shoes made using sustainable materials.

Once the shoes are worn out, they can be used as compost for a new batch of footwear.

Reebok plans to craft the sole using industrially grown corn, and to use the more familiar cotton material for the upper half.

Renewable sneakers are a tremendous step forward for the footwear industry, and Reebok assures us this is just the beginning.

We can expect to see these shoes on shelves later this year.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/04/05/reebok-will-introduce-plant-based-sustainable-shoes-this-year/

