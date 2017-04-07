I drove the electric Chevy Bolt all weekend and only freaked out once

The Chevy Bolt is an impressive electric car, but driving it is a different experience than driving my Mustang.

Electric cars are the present and future of driving. But most consumers haven’t had any experience behind the wheel of these high-tech vehicles, yours truly included.

Which is why when Chevy (GM) offered me the chance to borrow a Bolt EV for a weekend, I jumped at the opportunity.

The Bolt is a technological marvel. The first pure-electric vehicle designed for mainstream consumers, the Bolt starts at $29,995 after a federal tax credit, can travel an estimated 238 miles on a single charge and seats five. Tesla (TSLA) will offer a similar experience with its upcoming Model 3, setting up an electric showdown for the mass market.

So what’s it like to drive an electric car compared to say, my incredibly cool and in no way impractical 2007 Ford (F) Mustang GT? As it turns out, it’s actually quite different, especially when it comes to things like accelerating, braking, refueling and how long you can travel on a single tank of gas versus a single charge. There’s definitely a bit of a learning curve, and I did experience a bit of range anxiety. But overall it’s certainly worth it.

Electric Power

My Mustang is a V8-powered beast that makes 300 horsepower, 320 pound-feet of torque and sounds like the end of the world. Hearing the engine burble while cruising down back roads on warm summer nights brings me nothing but joy.

The Bolt, on the other hand, offers a far more buttoned up experience. Its 200 horsepower electric drive motor makes 266 pound-feet of torque. And since there’s no exhaust on an electric car, the only thing you really hear is the sound of tires rubbing against pavement and the slight whine of the car’s motor during acceleration.

It’s a somewhat strange experience, as all of the little road noises that are usually muffled by the sound of an engine become far more noticeable. On the plus side, it’s a whole lot easier to hear your tunes and the person sitting next to you.

Burning rubber

What really blew my mind though was the Bolt’s acceleration compared to my gas-powered car. The fossil fuel sipping vehicle sitting in most American’s driveways needs a transmission to hit its peak power output at different speeds. If it didn’t have a transmission, your car’s engine would just keep revving until it hit its redline and blow up.

But electric car motors don’t have to worry about that, because they have huge amounts of torque available from the get go. They can also continually rev without your having to worry about them exploding, since they are, obviously, completely different from gas-powered engines.

The result? Acceleration never seems to stop in an electric. Instead of the usual pause in thrust you feel when a gas-powered car changes gears, the Bolt just keeps going.

