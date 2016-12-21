Explore mixed-reality environments with no strings attached

Bridge by Occipital isn’t just another virtual reality headset. The device uses positional tracking to map the world around you, immersing you in an environment that is part real and part virtual.

You can actually walk around and explore the mixed-reality settings, while sensors detect obstacles to help keep you safe during your experience. You can even play games with the device’s robot companion, Bridget.

The best part? All you need is the Bridge headset and an iPhone — no external computer is required. This means no cables to trip over, no boundaries and no additional cameras.

The standard edition of the Bridge headset will run $399 and is scheduled to ship in March 2017.

Source: http://motherboard.vice.com/ read/an-iphone-powered-vr- headset-promises-positional- tracking-without-a-tether

