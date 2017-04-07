Ford brings baby’s car-ride experience to the crib

Say goodbye to those late-night drives to get your baby to sleep.

Ford has built a prototype crib that mimics the feel of driving in a car.

It’s called Max Motor Dreams and it works like this:

A phone app records a nighttime drive, and once you’re home, it reproduces the feel of the drive within the crib.

A small speaker under the cot provides the muffled sound of an engine, and a gentle movement replicates the feel of driving in a car.

It sounds like a sensible purchase for many new parents — but unfortunately, it’s still in development.

Source: https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/ford-built-a-baby-cot-that-mimics-a-night-drive/

More:

This high-tech workout bag cleans itself

The car of the future debuts at SXSW

There’s now an indoor potty for small dogs

Get out of your next traffic jam with this flying car

A self-driving car that can do your errands for you

Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code

This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer

Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home

Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink

Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless

The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing

Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Your next food delivery order could come from a robot

You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do

This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM

Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting