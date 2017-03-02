Ford's new delivery service will use autonomous vans and drones

Life could get a little easier if Ford’s plan for deliveries comes to life.

The automaker unveiled its plans for Autolivery at Mobile World Congress.

The vision for Autolivery looks like this:

Once you place an order from an app. the package will be delivered in a self-driving van, and then a drone will fly it up to a landing pad on the balcony of your 30th-floor apartment.

Ford hopes to improve delivery methods in urban areas and help alleviate gridlock and air pollution.

Don’t expect to see this new fleet on the road anytime soon, as Ford expects to roll it out in 2021.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/28/ford-autolivery-drones-autonomous-vans/

