Get out of your next traffic jam with this flying car

Airbus unveiled its new self-flying car concept at the Geneva Auto Show.

The Pop.Up Concept lets drivers on the road get picked up by a quadricopter and fly around town.

The passenger cabin sits on a four-wheeled frame and can be driver-operated or self-driving.

When the driver is ready to fly, an air module can be requested by using a smartphone app.

A massive drone will then attach to the top of a “passenger capsule” and bring you to your destination.

Don’t expect to see these flying cars in the sky anytime soon – Pop.Up is still in the concept stage and is years away from reality.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/03/07/airbus-reveals-a-modular-self-piloting-flying-car-concept/

