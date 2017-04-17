How a handful of South American protestors took Europe’s space program hostage

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file picture, masked members of the collective "500 Brothers" take part in a march supporting a general strike in Cayenne, French Guiana. French government calls on protesters in French Guiana to lift the roadblocks after a 1 billion euro government plan to help the South American territory has been presented during Cabinet meeting.

Cayenne, French Guiana

The Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana—a tiny territory wedged into the peak of South America between Suriname and Brazil—hosted unexpected visitors on the afternoon of April 4.









A protest march, estimated about 10,000 strong, advanced on the space center and was standing at the gates, chanting their movement’s rallying cry, “Nou bon ké sa,” approximately “we’ve had enough,” in Guianese Creole. On the other side of the gate, riot police, shaded from the brutal sun in the covered beds of camouflage trucks, looked on.

In an apparent attempt to defuse tensions, a delegation of protestors and union leaders had been invited inside to speak with the space center’s director. And now they were refusing to leave.

“We’re not going to move,” Manuel Jean-Baptiste, a protestor, told the center’s director, according to Agence France-Presse. “We want the billions we asked for.”









The impromptu occupation was part of a larger protest movement against conditions in the French overseas department, a political status approximately equivalent to that of a US state. The action was intended to attract the attention of Europe, said Jean-José Mathias, an employee of the space center and member of the Guianese Workers’ Union.

“It was a symbolic action to make France and Europe aware” of the problems in the department, he told Quartz. French Guiana has an unemployment rate twice that of France, and a homicide rate 14 times that of the mainland.

For the handful of protestors in South America, mostly clad in black t-shirts and makeshift balaclavas, attracting the attention of European governments might seem like an unlikely goal. But their movement has already succeeded, largely thanks to one extremely valuable bargaining chip. By blocking launches at the Guiana Space Center, the protestors are threatening the entire European space program.

Desperate times, desperate measures

For more than three weeks, French Guiana has been effectively shut down by protests and a general strike. The movement has closed schools, grounded flights, and stranded cargo ships of goods in the capital Cayenne’s port. The territory’s few highways are blocked. Long lines of cars and people carrying jerrycans flood gas stations after the infrequent fuel deliveries. Fresh vegetables have disappeared from grocery shelves, and money in ATMs is increasingly scarce.

The movement is a reaction to the department’s chronic problems. Besides joblessness and crime, wages are on average about a third lower than on the mainland but the cost of living—especially food—is significantly higher. The territory produces little food, and many products are imported from Europe.

Infrastructure, too, is severely lacking. Roads are few and in poor condition. In the country’s interior, people travel in canoes, helicopters, and bush planes. According to the governmental French Guiana Water Office, nearly 20% of the population lacks direct access to potable water, and medical services and schools are inaccessible for many of the territory’s residents.

“Young people don’t have a future,” Davy Rimane, the secretary-general of the Union of Guianan Lighting Workers, told Quartz. “Businesses are closing.”

Current conditions are rooted in the territory’s colonial past. An agricultural and slaving colony since the 17th century, much of the agricultural infrastructure disappeared after the discovery of gold in the mid-1800s. After the abolition of slavery, the territory became a penal colony, whose inhabitants included the political prisoner Albert Dreyfus and Henri Charrière, who would later write Papillon. The prison did not cease operations until 1947.

In 1946, the French government, responding to assimilation movements within its overseas territories, passed a law turning turning French Guiana into a department, along with its overseas holdings of Martinique, Guadeloupe, and La Réunion. The residents of French Guiana are French citizens and the territory uses the euro. Recognizing the benefits of being part of France, residents have had little desire to become independent. But despite its status, the territory lags far behind France.

“Once French Guiana became a department, they launched plans to develop it. But they didn’t succeed in elevating living conditions like in France,” said Serge Mam Lam Fouck, a historian and professor at the University of French Guiana. “The new department was centuries behind.”

