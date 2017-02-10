Here's how you can make money off of Trump's tweets- or go broke

This new app will let you invest automatically every time the president mentions a publicly traded company.

It’s called Trump2Cash, and it’s a bot that watches Trump’s Twitter feed. Every time the president mentions a public company, an analysis is done.

So if Trump says something negative about Toyota, maybe you’ll sell some stock. Or if he’s praising Ford for bringing 700 jobs from Mexico — maybe that’s the time to buy.

Programmer Max Braun, who created the app as a test, shows how the algorithm works.

The app doesn’t get it right all the time, and it’s too early to say how successful this strategy will be, but see for yourself at github.com/maxbbraun/trump2cash

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/02/10/trump2cash-lets-you-invest-automatically-whenever-the-president-mentions-a-publicly-traded-company/

