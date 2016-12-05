The 6 best smartphones to buy this holiday season

These are the smartphones your loved ones will be clamoring for this holiday season.

The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, which means if you’re in the market for a smartphone prepare to be inundated by a ton of incredibly tempting deals. But instead of heading to the store and grabbing the first handset you see on sale, you’re going to want to make sure the phone you purchase is the right one for you … err, I mean, your loved one.

Fortunately, we’ve got the lowdown on the best smartphones for everyone on your holiday shopping list. And, you know, you too.

For the ultimate Apple lover

View photos Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus is the ultimate phone for Apple fans. More

If you’re shopping for an Apple (APPL) lover, you’re going to get an iPhone. And of the five models currently on the market, the best of the best is Apple’s $770 iPhone 7 Plus. The 5.5-inch behemoth takes the top spot thanks to its fantastic dual-camera setup, which features an optical zoom and a portrait mode that produces a depth-of-field effect.

Oh, and then there’s the phone’s blazing performance, beautiful display and water-resistant design. Basically, if you’re shopping for someone who lives and breathes for Apple, this is the phone to get.

The iPhone for the first-timer

View photos Apple’s iPhone SE is the perfect iPhone for first-timers. More

Whether your kid is begging for her first iPhone, or you’re shopping for your dad who’s still desperately clinging to his 15-year-old Nokia, the best iPhone for smartphone first-timers is the iPhone SE.

The $400 handset runs the latest version of Apple’s iOS operating system, and features the same great camera and powerful processor as the $550 iPhone 6s in a slightly smaller package. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s a solid choice for someone taking his or her first steps into the Apple ecosystem.

The Google phone for Google enthusiasts

View photos Google’s Pixel is the ultimate Google smartphone. More

Google’s Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system in the world, which means there are plenty of Android handsets on the market. But if you’re shopping for someone who loves Google (GOOG, GOOGL) products, then you’re going to want to get them the smartphone that represents the epitome of what Google thinks a handset should be: the Google Pixel.

Available for $649 for the $5-inch model and $770 for the 5.5-inch XL version, the Pixel runs an unaltered version of Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. What’s more, it’s got a brilliant camera, vibrant display and speedy processor. It’s the Google phone for Google fans.

The Samsung fan who still believes

View photos Samsung’s Galaxy S7 is still one of the best phones you can get. More