A huge crack in a 1,000-foot-thick Antarctic ice block has taken an alarming turn

A crack in Larsen C, one of Antarctica's largest ice shelves, is growing.

The rift could shed 10% of the shelf as an ice block that's twice the size of Rhode Island.

The crack recently split in two and forked northward, threatening to chip off the giant block.

When the ice calves, it won't raise sea levels.

However, more ice behind the block could rapidly destabilize and break into the sea.

A slab of ice nearly twice the size of Rhode Island is breaking off of a massive Antarctic glacier, and new satellite images do not bode well for the block's survival.

The giant ice block is part of the Larsen C ice shelf, which is the leading edge of one of the world's largest glacier systems. A roughly 120-mile-long crack in the ice shelf has developed rapidly, and scientists say new satellite has revealed a roughly 6-mile-long fork in the rift at its leading edge.

While the main part of the rift does not seem to have gotten longer in the last couple of months, the new branch points northward, toward the Southern Ocean — making it seem more possible for the ice block to break off.

The Larsen C ice shelf is located off of Antarctica's prominent peninsula and is called a shelf because it floats on the ocean. It's normal for ice shelves to calve big icebergs as snow accumulation gradually pushes old glacier ice out to sea. But the consequences of this ice block splitting off could be huge.

"When it calves, the Larsen C Ice Shelf will lose more than 10% of its area to leave the ice front at its most retreated position ever recorded," a blog post by the Melt on Ice Shelf Dynamics And Stability (MIDAS) states. The post, published May 1, added that when the slab breaks off, it "will fundamentally change the landscape of the Antarctic Peninsula."

Other satellite data show how the block is moving toward the Southern Ocean faster than the rest of Larsen C, widening the rift that could result in calving.

"Although the rift length has been static for several months, it has been steadily widening, at rates in excess of a meter per day," Luckman and Martin O'Leary, another scientist with Swansea, said in the May 1 post for MIDAS. "This widening has increased noticeably since the development of the new branch."

A growing rift

The piece of floating ice in question is colossal — it's more than 1,100 feet thick and roughly 2,000 square miles in area. It's destabilizing quickly, a process likely accelerated by human-caused climate change.

Previous satellite images suggest the crack in Larsen C opened up around 2010, and had lengthened by dozens of miles by June 2016.

In November 2016, a team of scientists in NASA's Operation IceBridge survey flew over the rift and confirmed that it's at least 70 miles long, 300 feet wide, and one-third of a mile deep. Then in January 2017, another group of researchers — the MIDAS group, based out of Swansea University in the UK — revealed that the entire block of ice was hanging on by 12 miles of unfractured ice.

At the time, Adrian Luckman, a glaciologist at Swansea University, began sounding the alarms.

"If it doesn't go in the next few months, I'll be amazed," Luckman said in a January 6 press release. "It's so close to calving that I think it's inevitable."

The graphic below shows the crack's progression until May 1, 2017, using data from the US Geological Survey's (USGS) Landsat-1 satellite and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Sentinel-1 InSAR satellite:

