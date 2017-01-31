If you’ve ever wondered what your dog is thinking … this smart collar will help

This is the first device to help you understand your dog’s behavior. Jagger & Lewis recently launched its Kickstarter campaign, and it’s quickly growing. The device tracks Fido’s movement, drinking, eating, and sleeping throughout the day and can even tell you if your furry friend is stressed out.

After you start a profile for your pet on the company’s app, you will get updates on your dog all day long and be able to see if there are any changes in your dog’s activity.

The product is expected to ship in May.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/smart-dog-collar/jagger-and-lewis-the-device-that-makes-your-dog-co

