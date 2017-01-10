Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home

This robot arm is a fraction of the price of similar robots you might see in factories.

It’s called CTRL and was developed by Robotics Evolved to be an affordable robot arm.

Unveiled at CES 2017, this desktop-sized robot arm aims to make robotics more accessible to the masses.

The device is open-source and can be run on the programming language of the user’s choosing.

For those unfamiliar with code, CTRL can also learn to replicate movements when manipulated by hand.

CTRL is currently equipped with a gripping tool but the company plans to expand attachment offerings to include options like spray nozzles and engraving tools.

Robotics Evolved is currently seeking funding through a Kickstarter campaign and you can reserve your very own CTRL robot arm for just over $500.

Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/336056728/ctrl-the-robot-a-modern-industrial-robot-for-the-d?ref=category_featured

