Integrated Space Plan 2017 Edition is Officially Announced

As a spokesperson for Integrated Space Analytics noted, the Integrated Space Plan (ISP) will offer a detailed, 100-year forecast of the future in space. An ISP was first developed in the 1980s, giving people a good idea of how major space infrastructure elements fit together. In 2014, the team from Integrated Space Analytics updated the ISP, and brought it to the internet for the first time.

The current version of the ISP was based on all information available as of late April of 2015, the spokesperson said.

"However, from November of 2015 through September of 2016 we saw an incredible flurry of breakthroughs and announcements from Bigelow Aerospace, Blue Origin, Congress, and SpaceX. The explosive growth in commercial space involved far more firms than we have room here to list."

These updates and breakthroughs inspired the team from Integrated Space Analytics to once again update the ISP, and further update and expand it with beautiful and large color posters. The team is also working on an ISP for kids, and copies will be distributed to schools, libraries, and to leaders in the government and industry.

"Due to breakthroughs in reusable rocket technology compliments of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, breakthrough legislation by Congress, and visionaries like Al Globus and Charles Miller, the new ISP will show large space settlements far sooner than the previous version," the spokesperson said.

In order to help pay for the many costs associated with updating the ISP, the owners of Integrated Space Analytics recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, they hope to raise $18,000 through crowdfunding.

"We've never gotten any government funding for this and we've been working hard at it for the last 4 years. If you care about space we need your support for this effort," the spokesperson said.

