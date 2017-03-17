The 8 features we want in the iPhone 8

Apple’s next iPhone needs to be more than your average update.

Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone is always an absurdly important product for the tech giant. No matter how well the company’s services arms — Apple Music, iCloud, etc. — perform, the iPhone is Apple’s make-or-break product.

So if the upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone — expected to launch this September — is going to succeed, it has to be more than a simple update of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Fair or not, consumers expect the next-generation iPhone to be a wholly new device unlike any Apple has produced before.

That goes double for analysts, who are raising their stock price estimates for the tech giant ahead of the handset’s launch. Citi Research’s Jim Suva believes the iPhone 8 will see greater than normal sales, otherwise known as a “super cycle.”

But if Apple is going to meet those lofty expectations, it’s going to have to ensure it does a few things differently with its next device.

Edge to edge screen

A number of reports have indicated the next generation iPhone — whether it’s called the iPhone 8, iPhone 10, iPhone X, or something else entirely is still up in the air — will sport a full-screen or curved display. And while those are still rumors, if the company doesn’t deliver on either of these features, it could hurt the iPhone’s sales.

Importantly, LG recently announced its new G6 smartphone, which features a full-screen display and, according to leaked images, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 will offer a similar edge-to-edge panel with curved edges.

Interestingly, if Apple is going to offer a full-screen display, it will have to eliminate a large amount of space on its top and bottom bezels, which means replacing the venerable Home button for, perhaps, an on-screen button.

Larger battery

Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus certainly has a long-lasting battery, but the smaller iPhone 7 isn’t quite as robust. With more companies adding larger, more powerful batteries to their handsets, it behooves Apple to outfit both the standard and Plus editions of its next iPhone with high-powered batteries that will meet the demands of users who continue to use more apps, stream more movies and generally bury their faces in their phones more often.

Without a sufficiently long-lasting battery, or one that falls behind the kind of battery life that Samsung’s next handset offers, Apple could see consumers move away from its smartphones.

Fast charging

Outside of battery life, the second most important power feature Apple needs to implement with its next iPhone is some kind of fast charging capability. Most high-end Android smartphones, like Samsung’s Galaxy S7, Google’s Pixel, LG’s G6 and Motorola’s Moto Z, can suck up hours of juice using special chargers in just 15 minutes and, in some cases, top off their tanks in a little more than an hour. Apple’s iPhone, meanwhile, still takes quite a while to recharge.

If Apple’s upcoming iPhone is going to be a truly next-generation handset, it has to include fast charging technology. Besides, it’s no fun to have your smartphone’s battery die and have to wait for it to recharge for longer than you’d like.

Wireless charging

While we’re on the topic of batteries and charging, it would be wise of Apple to include some form of wireless charging with its next handset. Sure, LG and Samsung, as well as a number of other smartphone manufacturers, already use wireless charging in their handsets, but Apple is never one to shy away from rebranding an existing technology as its own.

