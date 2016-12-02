It just got easier to record 360-degree videos on your smartphone

Insta360 just made it easier and cheaper to record 360-degree videos on your smartphone.

The Insta360 Air is a lightweight spherical device that plugs directly into your phone’s micro-USB port.

The Air offers 360-degree photo and video recording as well as the option to livestream and a virtual reality mode.

The camera’s design makes it ultraportable and the included app will have 360-degree video enthusiasts up and running in no time.

The Insta360 Air is currently exclusive to Android devices and boasts an affordable preorder price of only $99 on Indiegogo.



It’s scheduled to be in retail stores early next year.

With so many features and such an attractive price point this may be the perfect starter device for those interested in 360-degree video.

https://techcrunch.com/2016/11/28/insta360-air-looks-to-bring-affordable-360-video-to-android-phones/

