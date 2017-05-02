Jeff Bezos has job openings for nearly 100 people at Blue Origin — here's who his rocket company is hiring

In 2000, with his six-year-old business Amazon.com well on its way to becoming a retail empire, Jeff Bezos quietly launched his childhood dream: a rocket company.

Called Blue Origin, Bezos kept the operation cloaked in secrecy for many years; only the occasional interview, or rare explosion in the deserts of west Texas (where test flights occur), divulged his plans. The company's initial goal was to launch people to the edge of space and back — all while recovering the rocket to dramatically lower the cost of flight.

Yet Blue Origin has since dramatically expanded from a enigmatic startup to an employer of more than 1,000 people, according to the company's LinkedIn profile. (A representative for Blue Origin declined to tell Business Insider how many people the company employs or has employed in the past.)

As it finalizes designs for its suborbital space tourism business, Blue Origin's ambitions grow to low-Earth orbit and beyond. The company has signed deals to ferry payloads into space, is tailoring powerful new rocket engines in support of military satellite launches, and is developing a reusable super-heavy-lift rocket that'd rival those of both NASA and SpaceX.

"Our vision is millions of people living and working in space," Bezos said in an email sent to reporters in September 2016.

As its careers page reveals, Blue Origin is looking to hire nearly 100 people to help fuel those ambitions.

The jobs currently available at Blue Origin

Blue Origin's careers page offers a huge variety of jobs across three locations.

Of the 92 positions open as of May 1, 2017, some 84 are based out of Kent, Washington (the company's headquarters); four are located in Van Horn, Texas (where test launches often occur); and four are in Cape Canaveral, Florida (where Blue Origin plans to launch its giant new rocket system, the New Glenn).

About 50% of the positions call for engineers, 16% for project or service managers, 13% for technicians, 3% for specialists, and 3% for inspectors.

Most of the jobs are highly technical and come with titles like "dimensional inspector" or "robotic laser operator" or "supply chain strategic commodity manager for composites". As a result, dozens of the positions require multiple degrees and up-close experience working with rocket engines, robots, software, explosive fuels, or other high-tech systems.

Yet some are more familiar-sounding.

For instance, Blue Origin is looking for a staff attorney to help it negotiate rocket-launch contracts.

If you have an eye for young talent, there's also an outreach coordinator gig to work with universities.