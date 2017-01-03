Meet the world’s friendliest home robot

Kuri, developed by Mayfield Robotics, is not only a home assistant — it was designed to be a companion as well.

Kuri responds to your voice, much as Amazon Echo or Google Home do, and it’s able to carry out various tasks, including a nightly security patrol.

But Kuri also has a personality and will interact with you. It can wake you up, play a podcast while it follows you around your home or even read your kids a bedtime story.

Kuri can also monitor your home when you’re not there, and you can control it remotely via the included app.

When Kuri’s battery gets low, it simply returns to its dock to recharge.

You can reserve your Kuri beginning Jan. 3, but these $699 home assistants won’t ship until the 2017 holiday season.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/01/03/home-robot-kuri-is-like-an-amazon-echo-designed-by-pixar/

