Murchison Minerals Intercepts 12.12% Zinc and 0.97% Copper Over 11.40 Metres and Extends Known Limits of Brabant-Mckenzie VMS Deposit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (CSE: MUR) ("Murchison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its spring 2017 - 5,653 metre diamond drilling program on its Brabant-McKenzie Zinc-Copper deposit, located in Northern Saskatchewan.

Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) style zinc-copper mineralization, as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1, was intersected by all ten holes of the recently completed drill program.

Drill hole BM-17-01 intersected sulphides in both the known Upper Main Zone and Lower Main Zone parallel mineralized horizons ("UMZ" and "LMZ," respectively). Mineralization in the LMZ assayed 12.12% Zn, 0.97% Cu and 39.20 g/t Ag over an intercepted width of 11.40 metres and included a 5.96 metre interval that assayed 16.62% Zn, 0.79% Cu and 25.60 g/t Ag.

Assay results from the UMZ intersected in BM-17-01 returned 11.49% Zn, 0.57% Cu and 21.98 g/t Ag over an interval width of 3.77 metres and included a 1.83 metre wide zone of 16.34% Zn, 0.59% Cu and 21.05 g/t Ag.

The BM-17-01 results have the potential to provide additional resources, as this hole is greater than 100 metres from holes, which are included in the known resource. (See BM-17-01 location in Figure 1.)

Holes BM-17-06 and 09 intersected VMS mineralization at a down dip depth of approximately 950 metres. Intercepts in BM-17-09 occur approximately 190 metre distance from intercepts in BM-17-06 (See Figure 1). Both holes were drilled from the same collar position and were designed to test the same geophysical airborne conductor plates and geological modelling, at depth, that was intersected in hole BM-17-01.

BM-17-06 intersected 5.98 metres grading 1.37% Zn, 0.83% Cu and 19.10 g/t Ag including 2.44 metres assaying 1.22% Zn, 1.44% Cu and 31.90 g/t Ag within a semi-massive sulphide horizon. BM-17-09 returned 1.19% Zn 0.61% Cu and 14.7 g/t Ag over 3.37 metres. This hole also intersected a suspected siliceous cap rock at a vertical depth of 760 metres that is interpreted to be located on the fringes of the sulphide deposit and along with the mineralized sections provides valuable information regarding the deposit's geometry.

Holes BM-17-02 through 04 respectively, tested the deposit at increasingly greater depth below BM-17-01. Results show that both good grade and thickness are apparent in both the UMZ and LMZ encountered in each of these deeper holes. Specifically, BM-17-04 returned a 7.16% Zn, 0.41% Cu and 22.40 g/t Ag over 6.23 metres including 2.38 metres assaying 11.59% Zn, 0.56% Cu and 24.13 g/t Ag in an intersection that is showing good down dip continuity and extension of approximately 90 metres to this sulphide horizon.

Holes BM-17-05, 07, 08 and 10 were drilled along an approximately 500 metre long section located 225 metres north of the BM-17-01 to BM-17-04 section. These holes were designed to test the northern extents of the deposit and targeted both extrapolated geology and borehole EM conductor plates. Drill results show that intersected zones of the sulphide mineralization show considerably higher copper and lower zinc values than are exhibited in BM-17-01 to 04, suggesting a metal zonation from zinc to copper commonly observed in VMS deposits.

Table 1 - Brabant-McKenzie Deposit 2017 Drill Results

