NASA has found evidence that an ice-covered moon of Saturn could sustain alien life

Enceladus is an icy moon of Saturn that hides an ocean and sprays its water into space.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft detected gases in the water that some Earth-based bacteria feed on.

The gases likely come from hydrothermal vents on the seafloor.

The discovery raises the likelihood that we could find alien life.

If alien life exists, it will likely be found in a place with three key ingredients: water, warmth, and food.

Scientists have long thought such conditions may exist under the icy shell of Enceladus, a moon of Saturn that's about 272 miles (505 kilometers) wide.

Those suspicions grew after NASA's Cassini spacecraft found plumes of water shooting out fissures in the ice.

The probe repeatedly flew through the plumes, leading to the discovery of the moon's global subsurface ocean.

But Cassini also "sniffed" and "tasted" the water of Enceladus, and on April 13, scientists revealed they'd found traces of hydrogen — a gas that deep-sea microbes on Earth can eat for energy.

Scientists behind the new research, which was published in the journal Science, also think the gases likely form and bubble up from hydrothermal vents that litter the dark seafloor of Enceladus.

"This is the closest we've come, so far, to identifying a place with some of the ingredients needed for a habitable environment," Thomas Zurbuchen, the head of NASA's science mission directorate, said in a press release.

While the discovery does represent any evidence of aliens, the space agency says the new information "will help inform future ocean world exploration ... and the broader search for life beyond Earth."

'A candy store for microbes'

On Earth, hydrothermal vents form in the darkness of the deep ocean, where seawater seeps into the planet's rocky crust, meets volcanically active rock, and blasts back toward the surface.

The intense heat and chemistry of rocks can rip molecules of water apart to form hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and other chemicals, which gush out of holes in the seabed. Where sunlight is lacking, this chemistry can be a lifesaver: Certain microbes can process the hydrogen into sugar.

When Cassini tasted the plumes coming out of Enceladus, about 99% was water and 1% was hydrogen.

That amount of hydrogen "is considered to be one of the most powerful chemical energy sources that could support life," Alexis S. Templeton, a geologist and microbiologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder, told Business Insider in an email.

"It would be like a candy store for microbes," Hunter Waite, a space scientist and lead author of the new study, said in NASA's press release.

