A neuroscientist explains how exercise can make you smarter

Dr. Wendy A. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at NYU and the the author of “Healthy Brain, Happy Life.” Here, she explains the positive effects of exercising to the brain. Following is a transcript of the video:

Exercising is doing so many amazing things to your brain.





Immediately after you do the exercise, as well as long term.

First of, it is increasing neurotransmitters. They are associated with good mood.

So, serotonin, dopamine, or adrenalin, go up in your brain.



Secondly, it’s increasing what’s called growth factors, which are proteins that help you learn and remember better.

And third, it actually stimulates the birth of brand-new brain cells in a key part of the brain, called the hippocampus, which is critical for long term memory.

So you get all of that, stirring and happening every time you work out.

