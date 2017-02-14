No dating app has more engagement than Grindr

Smartphone app stores are chock-full of dating apps, all vying for screen time. But gay dating app Grindr actually trumps them all when it comes to sheer user engagement.

According to a new study from New York City-based research firm 7Park Data, Grindr users spend an average of 165 minutes, or 2.75 hours, a week inside the app, far surpassing dating apps Badoo and Tinder, with users on average spending 68 minutes and 55 minutes a week using those apps, respectively.

7Park Data based its findings on anonymized mobile user data from millions of Android smartphone devices during the last two years from across 16 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

The findings may be something of a surprise, particularly to the Grindr uninitiated. But ever since CEO and founder Joel Simkhai launched Grindr in 2009, the smartphone dating app has effectively transformed the way millions of smartphone-toting bisexual and gay men interact with one another.

Although Simkhai initially positioned his app as a location-based social network — and indeed, some actually use the app for dating, even making new friends — many more of its 5 million-plus monthly active users rely on the app for convenient hook-ups and still do. After all, why go through the hassle of going to a bar in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, when Grindr can tell you exactly who’s a few feet, yards or blocks away?

View photos Source: 7Park Data More

Still, Tinder remains the overall winner when it comes to user base. The four-year-old app, which helped simplify online dating into finger swipes — swipe right to like, swipe left to pass — had 50 million users when the company last reported user base statistics back in 2014.

“While Grindr leads in terms of app engagement (time spent and frequency of sessions), the app doesn’t have as big of a mass appeal as the top five dating apps do,” the report reads. “One of the reasons could be because Grindr was created for, and used by, a niche market — gay and bisexual men.”

—

JP Mangalindan is a senior correspondent covering the intersection of business and technology.

More from JP:

African Americans are more likely to get hired, but get paid less in tech industry

Pinterest just made it easier for you to buy what you see on the site

News aggregator Flipboard has a plan to tackle ‘fake news’

The day Lyft was bigger than Uber.

Surprise and disgust: What 6 Silicon Valley CEOs said about Trump’s ban

Qualcomm president: Apple is behind ‘regulatory attacks’

Amazon is now worth more than the 8 largest retailers combined

How Silicon Valley reacted to Trump’s inauguration