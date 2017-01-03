The Norton Core is a beautiful Wi-Fi router that protects your digital home

Chances are you know Norton by Symantec (SYMC) for its annoying pop-ups telling you to update your anti-virus software. But the computer security company is jumping into a slightly different business with its new Norton Core secure Wi-Fi router, which it’s unveiling at CES, the big consumer electronics show this week in Las Vegas.

Designed to improve the security of your Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, the Core can detect when things like your connected security cameras or smart coffee pot are at risk of being taken over by hackers and quarantine them from the rest of your network.

Why should you care about whether your connected cameras are safe? Because it turns out hackers can crack the cameras and stream anything they are recording when they are not properly secured. In fact, according to Norton, a Russian website is currently streaming feeds from more than 1,000 people around the world without their knowledge. That’s just a little creepy.

To combat this, Norton Core determines whether your IoT devices have the latest security updates. If, for example, the Core sees that your connected thermostat isn’t running the latest software update, the Core will take it off of the router’s main network, segregating it from your other devices so it can’t infect them with malware. The Core then pings you with an alert to update the thermostat’s software.

IoT device security isn’t something consumers should dismiss, either. Several recent high-profile distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks — which use an army of hacked devices to take down major websites — have been launched using IoT gadgets. One such attack interrupted service for some of the biggest services around including Amazon, Netflix, Reddit, Spotify, Tumblr and Twitter.

The Norton Core app provides you with security information about your network and lets you control your home's devices.

In addition to protecting your IoT devices, the Core router is designed to help keep your computers, smartphones and tablets safe as well. Norton says the Core includes deep packet inspection, intrusion detection and intrusion prevention systems to help ensure all of your connected gadgets are safe and free of malware.

To help you understand how secure your various devices are, Norton has developed an app for the Core that provides you with a security score. Based on a 0 to 500 scale, the score tells you if your devices are running the latest security updates, if your smartphones and tablets are secure and if your PC or Mac is infected with malware. The app also allows you to set parental controls for when your kids can access the internet, which definitely won’t result in any family arguments.

To get all of these security capabilities, though, you have to subscribe to Norton’s Norton Core Security Plus, which includes protection for up to 20 PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets and an unlimited number of IoT devices. The first year of Core Security Plus is included with your purchase of the Core. After that, the software costs $10 per month. Without that software, though, the Core is just another high-performance router with basic security features, which kind of eliminates its entire purpose.

The Core is available in silver and gold.