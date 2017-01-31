Play interactive virtual reality games on your smartphone

Nolo is a compact system that allows for virtual reality (VR) gaming on your mobile device.

Simply attach the headset marker to your smartphone, set up the single base station motion tracker, grab the two controllers and you’re ready to start gaming.

Games like “Tilt Brush” and “Job Simulator,” as well as over 700 SteamVR games, are already available for Nolo.

It’s worth noting that some of the more advanced games require additional software and a PC connection.

The Nolo set comprises only four main pieces, allowing you to take VR gaming just about anywhere.

In contrast to the bigger names in VR, like HTC’s $799 Vive, Nolo will retail for a modest $149. and early backers to Nolo’s Kickstarter campaign can reserve the set for the even lower price of $99.

The first sets are expected to ship in May.

Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/243372678/nolo-affordable-motion-tracking-for-mobile-and-ste?ref=category_recommended

More Trending Tech:

Robot teaches kids as young as 3 to code

This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer

Industrial robot technology may soon be in your home

Wristband monitors your blood alcohol content while you drink

Breast-pumping moms can now go wireless

The world’s first 3-screen gaming laptop is mind-blowing

Netflix has just helped improve your commute

Apple’s plan to beat Google in the maps game

Your next food delivery order could come from a robot

You can now add cooking to the list of things Alexa can help you do

This anti-drone gun looks like it can do some serious damage

You could soon be using your smartphone to get cash from the ATM

Instagram offers disappearing photos and live broadcasting

You may soon be able to use a drone to catch fish

Amazon offers special deals through Alexa

WhatsApp video calling is finally here

Sold-out Snapchat sunglasses already on eBay

You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your phone

Apple reveals new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

This smart crib will help your baby sleep safely through the night

New hybrid console takes Nintendo on the go

Self-driving cars have hit Great Britain