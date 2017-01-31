Play interactive virtual reality games on your smartphone

Nolo is a compact system that allows for virtual reality (VR) gaming on your mobile device.
Simply attach the headset marker to your smartphone, set up the single base station motion tracker, grab the two controllers and you’re ready to start gaming.
Games like “Tilt Brush” and “Job Simulator,” as well as over 700 SteamVR games, are already available for Nolo.
It’s worth noting that some of the more advanced games require additional software and a PC connection.
The Nolo set comprises only four main pieces, allowing you to take VR gaming just about anywhere.
In contrast to the bigger names in VR, like HTC’s $799 Vive, Nolo will retail for a modest $149. and early backers to Nolo’s Kickstarter campaign can reserve the set for the even lower price of $99.
The first sets are expected to ship in May.
Source: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/243372678/nolo-affordable-motion-tracking-for-mobile-and-ste?ref=category_recommended
