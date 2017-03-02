Pogue: Here's what Snapchat is all about

Today is a big day: The company that created Snapchat, that baffling (to parents) smash hit (among teens), is going public. It’s expected to be a huge stock offering, offered at $17 a share, making the company worth $24 billion.

This, you understand, is for a company whose growth stalled last year, whose software features have been copied by Instagram, and whose losses keep growing—It lost $515 million last year, and $373 the year before.

All of which might make you wonder more than ever: What the hell is SnapChat?

Here’s an explainer.

Meet Snapchat

Every year, there’s another app that everyone talks about, that gets bought for a billion dollars, whose name gets tossed around in articles as though we’re all familiar. It’s enough to give you app-hype fatigue.

I don’t use Snapchat. And no wonder: Most people who use it are under 25, and 70% of them are female. I’m neither.

At the same time, I’ve been dying to understand Snapchat. I mean, it’s a major cultural force. Somewhere between 100 million and 200 million people are using it every day. They send 20,000 photos a second, and watch 8 billion videos a day.

So I decided to dive in, to talk to people, to pound on this app until I finally understood its absolutely baffling layout.

Here, for the benefit of people who don’t understand Snapchat, is what I discovered.

Lesson one: Snapchat is really three apps crammed in one.

Function 1: Self-destructing messages

First, Snapchat’s most famous purpose is to let you send self-erasing photos to people.

To be more precise, it lets you snap a picture or record a 10-second video, dress it up with funny overlays, type and format a caption, draw on it with your finger and then send it to specified friends. Once they’ve seen your snap once, it disappears.

Or you can post them publicly to your time line (here called your Story), just as on Facebook or Instagram. The difference is that whatever you post vanishes after 24 hours.

For non-teenagers, the whole concept is a little bizarre. Why would you take photos and videos knowing that they’ll disappear after one viewing? Isn’t the whole purpose of photos and videos to capture cherished memories to be viewed years from now?

Here’s my theory: Deep down, Snapchat’s appeal has to do with teenage angst and insecurity.

Usually, what you post online is there forever. It can come back to haunt you. Everything on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, the Web, text messages, email—it will always be there for people to judge you. Your parents might see it. A college admissions officer. A prospective employer.

But Snapchat takes the pressure off. If your snap is goofy or badly framed or embarrassing or incriminating—you don’t care! Post it anyway. No employer or principal or parent will ever find it and disapprove.

Furthermore, there are no comments, no Like buttons, no counts of how many friends you have. No judgment.

All of this gives Snapchat an honesty, an authenticity, and an immediacy that the other social media apps lack—and that millennials love.

The screenshot loophole

It is true, by the way, that if someone sends you a Snapchat photo, you can take a screenshot of it before it disappears, thereby preserving it forever and defeating the whole purpose of Snapchat. (To take a screenshot, you press sleep button+Home on the iPhone, volume-down + Home on most Android phones.)

The app does notify the sender that you screenshot the image before it disappeared. But still: Who would risk sending naughty stuff, knowing that it could be captured?

One good answer came from a respondent on Quora: “If you don’t trust someone to not take advantage of you, don’t send them that snap—it’s really that easy.”

Another came from a high-schooler I interviewed: “Nobody really thinks that the point of Snapchat is to send messages that will delete…unless it’s something secret or embarrassing, I guess. Anyway, I don’t think people care if you screenshot something.”

Either way, the screenshot loophole doesn’t seem to bother anyone.

One more exception: Once a day, you can watch one snap one more time in case you missed it. Incredibly, you can also pay money for the ability to view snaps again (three replays for a dollar). Mostly, nobody bothers. (“I did not even know that was feature. Neither did my cousins—noted avid Snapchat users,” said my high-school source.)

