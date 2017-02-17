Pogue’s Basics: Bring back Photoshop’s New Document box

This one’s for you, Photoshop fans.

As you know, Photoshop is now a subscription, not a product. Adobe keeps updating this program steadily throughout the year—and you keep paying for it throughout the year.

But not all of the changes are good ones. For example, the latest Photoshop version introduces a new New Document dialog box. Let’s say I want to create a new document. Hey, it could happen.

I choose New, or I hit command-N, and then—I wait. For this really baffling, really slow box to appear. I just want to get going!

I’m not the only one whining; a lot of people wish they could get the speedy old box back. And a lot of people aren’t aware that you can. In Preferences, just turn on the jargonically named “Use legacy ‘New Document’ interface.”

And boom: The old box is back. The time you save could be your own.

