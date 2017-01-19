Pogue’s Basics: Enable Wi-Fi calling for perfect cell service

It’s a fact of life: You have better cell service outside your house than inside it. Which is a shame, since it’d be awfully nice to have, and pay for, only one phone number (your cellphone’s) instead of two (your landline’s as well).

But most modern iPhones and Androids harbor a handy little secret: They can carry your calls by Wi-Fi. In other words, your home’s Wi-Fi hotspot acts as a big ol’ indoor cell tower just for you.

On the iPhone, you turn on this feature in Settings to Phone > Wi-Fi Calling.

On Android, of course, the steps (and the feature itself) depend on which phone model you have and which version of Android it has. But in general, you should find it in Settings > Wireless & network > More (or More Settings, or Advanced Settings).

On either kind of phone, you’re now looking at the Wi-Fi Calling switch. Turn it on.

And that’s it! Now, whenever your phone is home, it can make Verizon, AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile calls with incredible clarity and perfect signal. When you leave the Wi-Fi, it seamlessly switches over to the cellular network.

You’re welcome!

