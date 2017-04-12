U.S. Markets close in 1 hr 5 mins

Pogue's Basics: How to forward a text message

David Pogue

In a previous “Pogue’s Basics” tip, I let you know that you could report cellphone text-message spam by forwarding it to 7726.

“Well, great,” one reader wrote, “but how do you forward a text message!?”

Ah. I guess that might have been helpful information!

  • On the iPhone, hold your finger down on the actual text message that you want to pass along. When the More button appears, tap it, then tap the curly Forward arrow.
  • On Android, hold your finger down on the actual text message, and then tap Forward.

In each case, you’re now asked for the phone number you want to forward to.

Boom: The deed is done.

David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes nontoxic comments in the comments section below. On the web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here, or you can sign up to get his columns by email

