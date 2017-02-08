Pogue’s Basics: How to end a call on your iPhone

This is going to sound insane. But since Apple released iOS 10, a lot of people have asked how to hang up at the end of a call. It’s true: The bright red Hang Up button no longer appears on the call screen!

For a mysterious reason known only to Apple, once you press your Home button for any reason during a call—to wake the phone because it’s gone to sleep, for example, or to open a different app for reference—the red Hang Up button goes away, as shown in the video above.

So here’s the solution: To hang up, press the Sleep button (the off switch on the side or top of the iPhone). That hangs up on the call.

Alternatively, you can tap the person’s name and number at the top to make the red Hang Up button appear—and then tap it.

Now you’re no longer baffled—as much.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech.” David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes non-toxic comments in the Comments below. On the Web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here (http://finance.yahoo.com/news/david-pogue/), or you can sign up to get his columns by email (http://j.mp/P4Qgnh).

