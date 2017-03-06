Pogue's Basics: Make hands-free speakerphone calls with Siri or Google

You know about “Hey Siri” and “OK Google,” right? On recent phone models, you can trigger your voice assistant without even having to touch the phone.

You can even make calls this way, which is handy when your hands are full—but then, of course, how are you going to hear the other person? You’d need the speakerphone on!

In fact, you can do exactly that! Say, “Hey Siri. Call Stacy on the speakerphone.” It works!

Same thing on many Android phones. “OK Google. Call mom on speakerphone.”

Hands free, and hassle free.

Adapted from “Pogue’s Basics: Tech.” David Pogue, tech columnist for Yahoo Finance, welcomes non-toxic comments in the Comments below. On the Web, he’s davidpogue.com. On Twitter, he’s @pogue. On email, he’s poguester@yahoo.com. You can read all his articles here (http://finance.yahoo.com/news/david-pogue/), or you can sign up to get his columns by email (http://j.mp/P4Qgnh).