Pogue’s Basics: Money - Buy gift cards for yourself, pay less for things

Sites like CardCash.com and CardPool.com buy gift cards from people who don’t want them or can’t use them. But there’s a flip side to that transaction: If you spot a card there for a store you use yourself, buy the card for yourself and simply enjoy the savings. Take your pick. Barnes & Noble, CVS, Gap, Lowe’s, Target, Banana Republic, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Home Depot, Macy’s, and on and on.

The gift cards sell for less than their face value. So you can buy a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, or a $40 Starbucks card for $32. If you’re in the market for a gift card, it’s like buying money at a 15 percent discount.

Pogue’s Basics: Money – Gift card sites

