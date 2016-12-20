U.S. Markets open in 25 mins.

Pogue’s Basics: Money - Buy gift cards for yourself, pay less for things

David Pogue
Yahoo Finance

Sites like CardCash.com and CardPool.com buy gift cards from people who don’t want them or can’t use them. But there’s a flip side to that transaction: If you spot a card there for a store you use yourself, buy the card for yourself and simply enjoy the savings. Take your pick. Barnes & Noble, CVS, Gap, Lowe’s, Target, Banana Republic, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, Home Depot, Macy’s, and on and on.

The gift cards sell for less than their face value. So you can buy a $100 iTunes gift card for $85, or a $40 Starbucks card for $32. If you’re in the market for a gift card, it’s like buying money at a 15 percent discount.

More Yahoo Tech from David Pogue:

Pogue’s Basics: Money – Gift card sites

David Pogue’s 8 great tech gift ideas for 2016

Pogue’s cheap, unexpected tech gifts No. 5: a spectacular dashboard cam

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Bedtime-consistency management

Pogue’s Basics: Money – The Amazon card

iOS 10 Hidden Feature: Do Not Disturb Emergency Bypass

Pogue’s Basics: Money – Extended warranties

Pogue’s cheap, unexpected tech gifts #2: ThinOptics glasses

A dozen iOS 10 feature gems that Apple forgot to mention

GoPro’s most exciting mount yet: a drone

Professional-looking blurry backgrounds come to the iPhone 7 Plus

Pogue’s Basics: Turn off Samsung’s Smart Guide

Pogue Basics: Touch and hold Google Maps

The Apple Watch 2 is faster, waterproof—and more overloaded than ever

We sent a balloon into space — and an epic scavenger hunt ensued

Now I get it: Snapchat

The new Fitbits are smarter, better-looking, and more well-rounded

Apple has killed every jack but one: Meet USB-C

 

 